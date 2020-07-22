NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthiNation Inc, an award-winning producer and publisher of health videos, and Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today announced a partnership to create Spanish-language healthcare videos for distribution across Univision.com, Healthination.com and select syndication partners.
The new partnership enables Univision to integrate HealthiNation's culturally and linguistically relevant videos across its platforms, providing its audience with content that addresses various healthcare conditions. Additionally, Univision's collaboration with HealthiNation provides pharmaceutical, health and wellness advertisers the opportunity to run campaigns adjacent to contextually relevant video content set within an appropriate environment.
"We are dedicated to ensuring that our audience has access to the latest health information to allow them to make informed decisions for the betterment of themselves and their families," said Jorge Daboub, Executive Vice President, Local Media Sales, Univision. "HealthiNation's consumer health content and their new initiatives around Spanish-language health videos serve as a great complement to our ongoing programs across the Company and over our platforms designed to educate and positively impact the lives of US Hispanics."
Nearly 60 million Hispanics reside in the U.S., with many facing unique health challenges shaped by social determinants such as language and cultural barriers. HealthiNation videos created for this partnership will address these issues, as well as the conditions and risk factors that significantly affect the Hispanic population, including diabetes, migraines, heart disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"We're excited to partner with Univision to develop Spanish-language video content that amplifies their leadership position among their audience in the health vertical," said Michael O'Donnell, CEO, HealthiNation. "We're committed to serving Spanish-speaking consumers, and will now be able to offer even more diverse programming to our point-of-care and pharma partners seeking to reach this audience."
About HealthiNation
Founded in 2007, HealthiNation is a leading producer and provider of award-winning video content covering health conditions, nutrition, fitness, recipes, wellness, and lifestyle. Content can be found at www.healthination.com as well as on HealthiNation's extended distribution network which includes doctor's offices, hospitals, Apple News, Roku, Verizon Media, and Tribune Publishing Company. HealthiNation is a member of the Internet Advertising Bureau and Point of Care Communication Council (PoC3), and provides a brand-safe, medically-reviewed environment for leading pharmaceutical companies to place their video advertising.
About Univision Communications
As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.
