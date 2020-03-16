NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthix and NYCIG, two of New York's leading public health information exchanges (HIEs), today announced they are a merged organization. The new entity will retain the Healthix name and Todd M. Rogow, President & CEO, will continue in that role. Nick VanDuyne, the current CEO at NYCIG, will join Healthix as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. The merger further increases Healthix' capacity to serve the healthcare community across New York City, Long Island and New York State. Key goals for the organization include a vast expansion of available data, access to health information for over 18,000 clinicians and greater operating efficiencies. Healthix' position as the largest public health information exchange in the nation -- and one of the most robust -- is reinforced with this merger.
"Healthix is the definitive source for real-time, actionable data in our region," said Mr. Rogow. "The combined organization offers greater benefits to thousands of providers and patients, enabling access to an even richer pipeline of clinical data while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security."
The organization will be governed by a board of directors led by Dr. David I. Cohen who was elected as the board's new chair last month. "The next phase of our work will be devoted to enhancing the value of clinical data exchange to meet the specific objectives of our Participants," said Dr. Cohen. "Our goal is not simply to increase the volume of data, but rather to use data to improve the health of individuals and communities and to manage care efficiently and effectively."
NYCIG Board member, Robert Chaloner, echoes those sentiments. "It's the novel configuration of the data, leading to patient care strategies, that matter to our providers." Mr. Chaloner is one of six NYCIG Board members who joins the Healthix Board.
The consolidated organization will bring substantial expertise in delivering HIE services to support care delivery for millions of patients. The expanded network represents a broad range of provider sites, including physician practices, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, health plans, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), behavioral healthcare organizations, community-based organizations, and more.
Healthix is an accredited entity operating and connecting its regional HIE with others in New York State that, together, form the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY). The merger is supported by the New York State Department of Health and aligns with the strategic goals of efficiency and affordability outlined in the SHIN-NY roadmap.
About Healthix
Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 8,000 healthcare facilities across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 20 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7 in real-time. With HITRUST certification and MARS-E compliance as a critical component of its accreditation as a state qualified entity, Healthix affirms their commitment to the highest security standards, ensuring that data from all contributors remains secured and protected. Visit www.healthix.org .