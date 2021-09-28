CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthJoy, a complete healthcare navigation platform helping employers drive benefits satisfaction and improve healthcare outcomes, announced today a product enhancement that will simplify the process of collecting, storing, and tracking employee vaccination data.
HealthJoy's product offers a solution for human resources professionals who are seeking an easy and automated way to implement vaccine requirements in response to a proposed federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employers.
"Employers are looking for a way to keep vulnerable employees safe, comply with forthcoming federal mandates, and ease the path to return to work," said HealthJoy CEO Justin Holland. "There is a real lack of solutions that help HR teams achieve those goals without a heavy lift of both time and resources. That's where HealthJoy's member-first technology comes in."
HealthJoy's vaccine tracking is built into a connected healthcare experience that already functions as employees' first stop for all their health and wellness needs. HealthJoy can book doctors appointments and testing, connect employees with telemedicine, or point them toward their wellness benefits, making the storage of vaccine records a simple and intuitive next step.
The process begins when members chat with a healthcare concierge team member to upload and store COVID vaccine cards in the HealthJoy app. Clients then receive regular reporting on member uploads to make the process of tracking vaccination status simple and automated. The solution is available to both current and new HealthJoy customers.
To add vaccine tracking to your HealthJoy account or get started with HealthJoy's connected healthcare experience, contact your HealthJoy representative or visit http://www.healthjoy.com/contact-sales today.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy's mobile application creates an intuitive, connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human healthcare concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
