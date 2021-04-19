CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthJoy, a leading health-tech platform, appointed Karoline Hilu MD MBA to its Board of Directors. Hilu brings to HealthJoy's board a keen understanding of emerging healthcare market trends and competitive dynamics as well as experience helping companies scale from concept to growth.
Hilu serves as an Independent Director and Advisor to several high-growth public and private health tech companies. She was also previously the Founding CEO of Emsana Health, a value-based purchasing start-up, as well as Chief Strategy Officer of Crossover Health, pioneer of tech-enabled direct primary care. She started her career in corporate strategy at The Advisory Board Company and in healthcare investing at HLM Venture Partners and Merrill Lynch. Hilu earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an MD and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from The University of Chicago.
"Karoline's life's passion is tracking the health tech market and tying it to commercial opportunity," HealthJoy CEO Justin Holland said. "She sees the gaps in the market and brings an invaluable perspective from multiple vantage points, as a physician, a venture investor, and a strategic operator. As we open the next chapter of our growth, we're confident that Karoline will accelerate our strategic vision of creating a simple healthcare experience."
Hilu points to HealthJoy's consumer-centric and AI-backed platform as essential components driving its unique market value.
"As someone dedicated to pursuing the future of health technology, I'm excited by how valuable the combination of a consumer-savvy team and a data-enabled platform can be for end-users," Hilu said. "Beyond the consumer, HealthJoy is also positioned to provide employers with a tremendous return on investment during a critical time in our economy."
"This is a nimble, vibrant, tech-centric team that cares deeply about its members," Hilu said. "I appreciate that the company has its roots in the consumer marketplace, meaning the member-patient experience is the True North and woven through everything we do. It's one of the reasons this is the team to bet on, the team I want to spend time with."
Other board members include Brandon Cruz, CEO of GoHealth, Jeremy Tasset, CEO of Nueterra Capital, Jonathan Root MD, General Partner at US Venture Partners, Saurabh Bhansali, Partner at Health Velocity Capital and Stuart Larkins, Co-founder of Chicago Ventures.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy is a mobile application that maximizes the value of employers' benefits packages, reclaims HR's time so they can focus on strategy over administrative tasks, and helps employees achieve better healthcare outcomes. With a mission to guide members to affordable, high-quality healthcare, the company offers telemedicine, EAP, behavioral health, and concierge support that removes the complexity of being healthy and well. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to simplifying the benefits experience, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
