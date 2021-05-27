CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthJoy has appointed Nathan Barbour as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Barbour will lead all financial operations at HealthJoy; a Series C digital healthtech startup focused on guiding members to affordable, high-quality healthcare.
Before joining HealthJoy, Barbour was the CFO at Advantia Health, an innovative, high-growth provider of healthcare services to women and their families. Previously, he led the Corporate Development team at Evolent Health, a transformative provider of value-based care technology and services, and helped the company grow by 20 times and reach the public markets in an IPO. Barbour's passion lies in assisting companies with transformative missions that make a meaningful impact on the world.
"Nathan's passion for healthcare technology and experience in both corporate development and public market navigation is exactly what HealthJoy needs to mature its financial operations and prepare for our next phase of growth," said HealthJoy CEO Justin Holland. "Even more important, I've found Nathan to be an empathetic leader aligned with our mission, vision, and values, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team."
Barbour's finance, management, and accounting background includes experience as Vice President at Croft & Bender, a private capital and financial advisory services firm for middle-market and emerging growth companies.
"I believe HealthJoy's mission will guide the company to truly change the way people access and use healthcare," said Barbour. "HealthJoy has a culture of caring, respect, and determination that I value, as well as an existing business model that is resonating with customers and an outstanding future roadmap. I'm thrilled to join a team working toward such a lofty transformative goal."
Barbour earned a bachelor's in business administration from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
About HealthJoy
HealthJoy is a mobile application that maximizes the value of employers' benefits packages, reclaims HR's time so they can focus on strategy over administrative tasks, and helps employees achieve better healthcare outcomes. With a mission to guide members to affordable, high-quality healthcare, the company offers telemedicine, EAP, behavioral health, and 24/7 concierge support that removes the complexity of being healthy and well. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to simplifying the benefits experience, visit http://www.healthjoy.com
