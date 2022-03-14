CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthJoy, a healthcare navigation platform that connects employees to high-value care, today announced the appointment of Ryan Ashburn as Chief Revenue Officer.
Before joining HealthJoy, Ashburn served as President and Chief Revenue Officer for BrightTALK, a technology media company that provides webinar and video solutions to a variety of industries. It's where he led 130-plus people across multiple departments, grew revenues and bookings by almost 200%; opened the APAC market to a 320% year-over-year growth over three years, and led BrightTALK to a successful acquisition by TechTarget (TTGT) in December 2020.
HealthJoy is the only solution on the market that fully integrates a company's entire benefits package into their platform, allowing delivery of a personalized care experience that leads to better health outcomes, utilization, and cost savings. As Chief Revenue Officer, Ashburn will oversee HealthJoy's Sales, Sales Development, and Marketing teams.
"I'm delighted to welcome Ryan to the HealthJoy team," said Justin Holland, CEO of HealthJoy. "Ryan's understanding of our values and brand, combined with his notable success as a strategic sales leader and proven track record of revenue generation, will enable us to drive profitable business growth and amplify our vision. I look forward to working with him as part of the leadership team."
An accomplished senior executive with extensive knowledge of sales and strategy, Ashburn's experience also includes roles as Vice President of Strategic Solutions at ADP, Vice President of Account Management at Eloqua, and Vice President of Sales at PROS.
"I'm excited to join the deeply talented and passionate team at HealthJoy," Ashburn said. "HealthJoy's unique solution will continue to be vital for the future of employee healthcare, and I'm eager to help drive its next phase of growth."
Ashburn earned a bachelor of science degree in finance at California State University, Chico.
