BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthLeaders, an HCPro brand, is expanding its digital news and networking offerings into the pharma market with the launch of its pharmaceutical newsletter on March 30. The launch aligns with the brand's strategy to expand its coverage and resources for healthcare executives and professionals to better meet readers' business information needs.

With the emergence of value-based care and technological advancements, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies must work with healthcare providers, as well as regulators, payers, and patients, on ensuring the availability and affordability of new and existing therapies for improved patient outcomes.

The newsletter focuses on how the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are working to engage with healthcare providers, and covers topics such as M&A activity, digital therapeutics, innovative technology, precision medicine, regulatory policy, drug pricing, clinical trials, and more.

"The new vertical will provide insightful news and in-depth analyses on the developments and trends impacting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. It comes as the lines that define all healthcare industry segments have blurred in recent years. It also comes as the intersection of healthcare providers and biotechnology is becoming narrower, as they navigate the digital and technology space to enhance healthcare," says Ana Mulero, contributing editor.

HealthLeaders seeks to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology executives stay on top of these impactful trends shaping health care with analyses, insights, and a solutions-based focus.

Sign up for the new HealthLeaders Pharma newsletter at http://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/pharma-enewsletter.

About HealthLeaders

HealthLeaders, an HCPro brand, is a multiplatform media company dedicated to meeting the business information needs of healthcare executives and professionals. It offers an extensive and integrated series of leadership publications, products, research, and events devoted to the business of health care. Visit https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/

About HCPro

For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.

HCPro sub-brands include DecisionHealth (http://www.decisionhealth.com) and HealthLeaders (https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/).

Media Contact

Press Team, HealthLeaders, 1-978-624-4568, Press@SimplifyCompliance.com

Media Team, HealthLeaders, 781-639-1872, erandall@healthleadersmedia.com

 

SOURCE HealthLeaders

