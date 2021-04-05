BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthLeaders, an HCPro brand, is proud to announce the launch of two women in healthcare leadership features to amplify the voices of women healthcare leaders. The quarterly Women in Healthcare Leadership Profiles report launched on March 29, 2021, and the monthly Women in Healthcare Leadership Podcast is launching April 7, 2021.
Each quarter, HealthLeaders will publish articles from the HealthLeaders Strategy newsletter series Women in Healthcare Leadership in a report where readers can learn about women in the C-suite, their career experiences, accomplishments, and leadership styles and where future leaders can receive inspiring, firsthand advice. The report, released the last Monday of each quarter, will be available on its website: https://www.healthleadersmedia.com.
Melanie Blackman, strategy editor and host of the Women in Healthcare Leadership Podcast, says, "There are so many amazing women leaders in the healthcare sector, and I'm excited to give them a platform to share their career journeys, speak about their organizations, and to offer insights for future executives in the industry. Get ready to be inspired by women who drive their organizations to do their best."
HealthLeaders is also proud to announce the upcoming April 7, 2021, launch of the monthly Women in Healthcare Leadership Podcast. The podcast episodes will be released the first Wednesday of every month and are available on its website at https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/hlm-podcasts and through these podcasting services: Soundcloud, Apple® Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.
Blackman adds, "Our pilot episode features a conversation with Mimi Liu, chief technology officer of Firefly Health, where she shares her experience starting a new role during the pandemic, what she's accomplished during her career, and advice for future leaders."
If you have suggestions for a future guest of the HealthLeaders Women in Healthcare Leadership Podcast, please reach out to Blackman at mblackman@healthleadersmedia.com. We are interested in interviewing women in executive roles at health systems, hospitals, and payer organizations.
