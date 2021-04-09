BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The healthcare industry has shown incredible leadership from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To acknowledge the sacrifices and remarkable efforts of this community, HealthLeaders is excited to announce "Leading Through the Pandemic," a sweepstakes designed to recognize this community for all it does.
Content Manager Erika Randall says, "Over the past year we have shared stories about the remarkable efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This sweepstakes offers the opportunity to recognize those who have made personal sacrifices through their dedication to save lives."
The "Leading Through the Pandemic" Sweepstakes is open to entrants through Friday, April 16, 2021. Nominate a colleague or healthcare professional by visiting https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/Sweepstakes.
In total, 27 winners will be selected to receive one of the following recognition prize packs:
- Grand Prize Package: Apple® Watch Series 6, HealthLeaders' branded insulated water bottle, notebook, and socks (2 Winners)
- First Prize Package: HealthLeaders' branded insulated water bottle, notebook, socks (10 Winners)
- Second Prize Package: HealthLeaders' branded socks (15 Winners)
The winners will be selected and notified around April 23rd.
About the 'Leading Through the Pandemic' Sweepstakes Presented by HealthLeaders
No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 18+, as of 3/5/2021. Ends on 4/16/2021. Prize drawing on or about 4/23/2021. Potential winners will be notified via e-mail. For complete rules: https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/Sweepstakes.
About HealthLeaders
HealthLeaders, an HCPro brand, is a multiplatform media company dedicated to meeting the business information needs of healthcare executives and professionals. It offers an extensive and integrated series of leadership publications, products, research, and events devoted to the business of health care. Visit https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/.
About HCPro
For over 34 years, HCPro has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver
