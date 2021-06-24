BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2020 pandemic completely altered the way healthcare facilities work, provide care, and get reimbursed for services rendered. As trends like telehealth, outpatient settings, and home-based work become the new norm, healthcare leaders are forced to rethink their strategies.
In response to these wholesale changes, HealthLeaders is excited to announce the launch of two new e-newsletters delivering weekly news and analysis for HR and payer executives, respectively, to help them lead their organizations through these challenges.
The Payers newsletter, which launched on June 7, provides a solutions-based focus on the top issues and challenges facing health insurance companies. Their editors speak with top executives in the health insurance and healthcare sectors, government agencies, and clinical care to get their perspectives on how the payer-provider relationship will change as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Talent, the new HR newsletter, which launched on June 23, offers its subscribers insights and the latest information on talent management and HR leadership development.
"HR leaders are now dealing with whether virtual work is here to stay, the employee experience, digital skills, staffing and retention, and employee mental health," says Erika Randall, Content Manager at HealthLeaders. "Our Talent newsletter will provide them with insight into staying connected to team members and building resilience in a changed workplace."
The editorial team at HealthLeaders is committed to keeping executives informed about developments and trends in the healthcare industry. "We are working to connect our readers to the people and resources that can put them in a better position to accelerate their strategic initiatives," says Randall.
To learn more about the new Payers and Talent e-newsletters, and other HealthLeaders publications, visit https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/subscribe.
