NAPLES, Florida, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data today announced that it has been endorsed by the Collier County (FL) Medical Society and has been approved to be part of the organization's Circle of Friends program.
To be accepted into the Circle of Friends program, companies must present to the CCMS board and provide a detailed overview of their services to assure they are in line with the mission of the CCMS. The board then votes to approve any new admissions to the program.
HealthLynked's Patient Access Hub "PAH" and Qwik Check application provide a way for patients to check in for their appointment while maintaining social distancing, which has become extremely important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many medical practices have adjusted office hours and appointment schedules to accommodate seeing patients safely. HealthLynked has offered all 600 CCMS members free use of both the patient access hub and Qwik Check application for six months as a part of the relationship between CCMS and HealthLynked.
With over 2 million users in the HealthLynked Network, the company remains committed to building its provider network in Florida and across the US.
Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated, "We are excited to be approved to be a member of the Circle of Friends program with the CCMS. This is our first formal medical society relationship and it makes sense it would be here in Collier County where our corporate office is located. We already have a number of in-network providers in Collier County, so we are excited about the relationship with CCMS and the opportunity of adding to our existing membership base." Dr. Dent went on to say, "Our technology is particularly valuable now with COVID-19 and allowing patients to check in via their smart phone, thereby avoiding contact with front desk staff and high traffic areas. We expect this to our first of many medical society relationships as the HealthLynked Network becomes more known both in the US and around the world."
About the Collier County Medical Society
Collier County Medical Society is a professional membership association for physicians. CCMS was founded in 1957 and over the past 60 years, the Medical Society has grown to over 600 physicians representing all specialties.
About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.
Contacts:
George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
goleary@healthlynked.com
+1(800)928-7144, ext. 99
Investor Relations Contacts:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory Group
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
+1-646-762-4518
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
jh@hanoverintlinc.com
+1-760-564-7400