NAPLES, Florida, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a nationwide healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients and medical data today announced that its tracking app was the #1 most downloaded app in the Apple medical store for the month of March with over 2 million downloads in just 4 weeks.
Users are from around the world and are broken out as follows: USA and Canada 843,299 or 42%, Europe 710,226 or 35%, Asia Pacific 243,000 or 12%, Africa & India 137,889 or 7%, Latina America 74,756 or 4%.
The app offers a unique set of tools that allow users to track local cases of COVID-19, report symptoms and talk with other users around the world. Early detection of COVID-19 is important to prevent spread and users can report if they are having any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, as well as report if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or if their results are pending. The application updates data from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) every 30 minutes for every country around the world. The HealthLynked team also updates cases at the county level in the US twice a day, reporting confirmed cases, deaths and recovered cases.
News feeds also provide the latest updates to users and guidelines on how to prevent COVID-19 infection, risks for pregnant women, concerns for pets and transmission, and a contact directory for each state's health department.
One of the unique features of the application is that it allows users to chat in real time with people from around the world and share information and important updates about their area. The chat feature has over 100,000 active users and continues to grow. Registered users can upgrade their chat avatars and access member chat rooms not available to other users.
Social distancing has been key in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and medical offices have adjusted their practices to keep patients separated during check-in to avoid exposure. HealthLynked's patient access hub "PAH" technology is uniquely designed to allow patients to check in via their smart phone, thus avoiding exposure at front desk areas, contact with high traffic surfaces and other devices. Patients can even check in from their cars in the parking area and be alerted via text message when their doctor is ready to see them, eliminating wait time in high exposure areas.
Dr. Michael Dent CEO stated "I am proud of our development team and how rapidly we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The HealthLynked Covid-19 tracker has been the number one most downloaded app in the Apple medical store for past month, a testament to our design and the connectivity we offer."
"Our PAH technology is also key to keeping patients safe and reduce exposure at point-of-care medical offices." Dr Dent went on to say, "we are working with our members to connect them to their healthcare providers, coordinate their medical care and connect them to the larger global HealthLynked Network."
About HealthLynked Corp.
HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.
Contacts:
George O'Leary
Chief Financial Officer
goleary@healthlynked.com
(800) 928-7144, ext. 99
Investor Relations Contacts:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory Group
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
646-762-4518
Jim Hock
Hanover International Inc.
jh@hanoverintlinc.com
760-564-7400