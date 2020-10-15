COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 92 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2021 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2021 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). 

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:

"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings.  Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2021 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Nearly 80% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."           

The award criteria were based on 2021 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com.  HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

2021 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale. 

East

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Albany

   WellCare (3.5 Star)

Atlanta

   CIGNA (3.5 Star)

Baltimore

   Kaiser Permanente (5 Star)

Boston

   Tufts Health Plan* (5 Star)

Bradenton

   Florida Blue  (4.5 Star)

Buffalo

   WellCare  (3.5 Star)

Charleston SC

   CIGNA  (4 Star)

Charlotte

   CIGNA  (4 Star)

Columbia SC

   Humana  (4 Star)

Concord NH

   Humana  (4 Star)

Fort Lauderdale

   Florida Blue  (4.5 Star)

Fort Myers

   Humana (4.5 Star)

Greensboro

   CIGNA  (4 Star)

Harrisburg

   Highmark* (4.5 Star)

Jacksonville

   Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)

Miami

   Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)

Naples

   Humana (4.5 Star)

New York City Metro    
  Suffolk & Westchester NY counties
  Bergen, Hudson, Passaic, Union NJ counties

   Centers Plan for Healthy Living (3.5 Star)
   WellCare  (3.5 Star)

   Amerigroup  (3.5 Star)

Ocala

   Ultimate Health Plans (4 Star)

Orlando

   Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)

Pensacola

   Florida Blue* (4.5 Star)

Philadelphia

   Health Partners Plans (3.5 Star)

Pittsburgh

   Highmark* (4 Star) 

Providence

   Blue Cross Blue Shield  (4 Star)

Raleigh

   FirstMedicareDirect* (4 Star)

Richmond VA

   Humana (4 Star)

Rochester

   WellCare  (3.5 Star)

San Juan PR

   Medicare y Mucho Mas  (4 Star)

Sarasota

   Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)

Savannah

   Anthem  (3.5 Star)

Springfield MA

   Aetna (4 Star)

Syracuse

   Humana (4 Star)

Tallahassee

   United HealthCare* (3.5 Star)

Tampa-Saint Petersburg

   Ultimate Health Plans (4 Star)

Washington DC
  Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA counties

   CIGNA* (3.5 Star)
   Optima Health  (3.5 Star)

West Palm Beach

   Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)

Wilmington DE

   Aetna  (4.5 Star)



Midwest

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Akron

   Anthem (4 Star)

Baton Rouge

   Peoples Health (4.5 Star)

Birmingham

   Humana (4 Star)

Charleston WV

   Humana  (4 Star)

Chattanooga

   United HealthCare* (4 Star) 

Chicago

   Humana  (4 Star)

Cincinnati

   Anthem (4 Star)

Cleveland

   Anthem (4 Star)

Columbus

   Anthem (4 Star)

Dayton

   Anthem (4 Star)

Des Moines

   United HealthCare (4 Star) 

Detroit

   HAP* (4.5 Star)

Fort Wayne

   Anthem (3.5 Star)

Grand Rapids

   HAP  (4.5 Star)

Indianapolis

   United HealthCare (4.5 Star) 

Jackson MS

   CIGNA  (4 Star)

Knoxville

   United HealthCare* (4 Star) 

Lansing

   PHP Medicare Plan (4.5 Star)

Little Rock

   CIGNA (4.5 Star)

Louisville

   Humana (4.5 Star)

Madison

   UW Health Quartz  (5 Star)

Memphis

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

Milwaukee

   Network Health (4.5 Star) 

Minneapolis-St. Paul

   Humana  (4 Star)

Mobile

   CIGNA (4.5 Star)

Montgomery

   CIGNA (4.5 Star)

Nashville

   Humana  (4.5 Star)

New Orleans

   Peoples Health (4.5 Star)

Oklahoma City

   Humana* (4 Star)

Omaha

   Humana  (4 Star)

St. Louis

   Essence Healthcare  (4.5 Star)

Toledo

   Anthem (4 Star)

Tulsa

   United HealthCare (4 Star)

Wichita

   United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)

West

* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient

Bakersfield

   Anthem* (3.5 Star)

Boise

   United HealthCare* (4 Star)

Dallas-Fort Worth

   Care N' Care (3.5 Stars)

Denver

   Humana* (4 Star)

Fresno

   Health Net* (4 Star)

Honolulu

   Humana  (4 Star)

Los Angeles (Los Angeles, Orange counties)
              (San Bernardino, Riverside counties)
                (Ventura county)

   Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
   Anthem  (3.5 Star)
   WellCare (4.5 Star)

Modesto

   Anthem  (3.5 Star)

Portland

   Pacific Source  (4 Star) 

San Antonio

   United HealthCare (4.5 Star)

San Diego

   Brand New Day  (3.5 Star)

San Francisco

   Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) 

San Jose

   Alignment Health Plan (4 Star) 

San Mateo

   Anthem  (3.5 Star)

Santa Fe

   Humana  (4 Star)

Stockton

   Alignment Health Plan  (4 Star) 

Source:    HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com

Contact:   Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc.  614-236-8345    

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.