COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare Advantage plans in 92 cities will be recognized for exceptional value in the design of their medical and Part D prescription drug benefits available effective January 1. The 2021 Senior Choice Gold Award recipients were selected from Medicare Advantage plans across all states and Puerto Rico based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc. and MedicareNewsWatch.com. The 2021 Senior Choice Gold Award selections include special recognition for plans achieving at least 3.5-star overall ratings for quality and performance as reported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier:
"This is the only consumer award that considers both forward-looking cost-sharing along with the Medicare Advantage annual quality and performance star ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2021 Medicare plan benefits, copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Nearly 80% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall ratings for exceptional performance that raises the bar for all Medicare Advantage competitors. HealthMetrix Research commends each Medicare Advantage organization for this distinctive dual recognition."
The award criteria were based on 2021 benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder (www.Medicare.gov). These include applicable plan copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at www.MedicareNewsWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.
2021 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issues ratings annually on a 1-Star (lowest) to 5-Star (highest) scale.
East
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Albany
WellCare (3.5 Star)
Atlanta
CIGNA (3.5 Star)
Baltimore
Kaiser Permanente (5 Star)
Boston
Tufts Health Plan* (5 Star)
Bradenton
Florida Blue (4.5 Star)
Buffalo
WellCare (3.5 Star)
Charleston SC
CIGNA (4 Star)
Charlotte
CIGNA (4 Star)
Columbia SC
Humana (4 Star)
Concord NH
Humana (4 Star)
Fort Lauderdale
Florida Blue (4.5 Star)
Fort Myers
Humana (4.5 Star)
Greensboro
CIGNA (4 Star)
Harrisburg
Highmark* (4.5 Star)
Jacksonville
Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)
Miami
Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)
Naples
Humana (4.5 Star)
New York City Metro
Centers Plan for Healthy Living (3.5 Star)
Amerigroup (3.5 Star)
Ocala
Ultimate Health Plans (4 Star)
Orlando
Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)
Pensacola
Florida Blue* (4.5 Star)
Philadelphia
Health Partners Plans (3.5 Star)
Pittsburgh
Highmark* (4 Star)
Providence
Blue Cross Blue Shield (4 Star)
Raleigh
FirstMedicareDirect* (4 Star)
Richmond VA
Humana (4 Star)
Rochester
WellCare (3.5 Star)
San Juan PR
Medicare y Mucho Mas (4 Star)
Sarasota
Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)
Savannah
Anthem (3.5 Star)
Springfield MA
Aetna (4 Star)
Syracuse
Humana (4 Star)
Tallahassee
United HealthCare* (3.5 Star)
Tampa-Saint Petersburg
Ultimate Health Plans (4 Star)
Washington DC
CIGNA* (3.5 Star)
West Palm Beach
Florida Blue * (4.5 Star)
Wilmington DE
Aetna (4.5 Star)
Midwest
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Akron
Anthem (4 Star)
Baton Rouge
Peoples Health (4.5 Star)
Birmingham
Humana (4 Star)
Charleston WV
Humana (4 Star)
Chattanooga
United HealthCare* (4 Star)
Chicago
Humana (4 Star)
Cincinnati
Anthem (4 Star)
Cleveland
Anthem (4 Star)
Columbus
Anthem (4 Star)
Dayton
Anthem (4 Star)
Des Moines
United HealthCare (4 Star)
Detroit
HAP* (4.5 Star)
Fort Wayne
Anthem (3.5 Star)
Grand Rapids
HAP (4.5 Star)
Indianapolis
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
Jackson MS
CIGNA (4 Star)
Knoxville
United HealthCare* (4 Star)
Lansing
PHP Medicare Plan (4.5 Star)
Little Rock
CIGNA (4.5 Star)
Louisville
Humana (4.5 Star)
Madison
UW Health Quartz (5 Star)
Memphis
Humana (4.5 Star)
Milwaukee
Network Health (4.5 Star)
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Humana (4 Star)
Mobile
CIGNA (4.5 Star)
Montgomery
CIGNA (4.5 Star)
Nashville
Humana (4.5 Star)
New Orleans
Peoples Health (4.5 Star)
Oklahoma City
Humana* (4 Star)
Omaha
Humana (4 Star)
St. Louis
Essence Healthcare (4.5 Star)
Toledo
Anthem (4 Star)
Tulsa
United HealthCare (4 Star)
Wichita
United HealthCare* (4.5 Star)
West
* Previous year Senior Choice Gold Award recipient
Bakersfield
Anthem* (3.5 Star)
Boise
United HealthCare* (4 Star)
Dallas-Fort Worth
Care N' Care (3.5 Stars)
Denver
Humana* (4 Star)
Fresno
Health Net* (4 Star)
Honolulu
Humana (4 Star)
Los Angeles (Los Angeles, Orange counties)
Central Health Medicare Plan (3.5 Star)
Modesto
Anthem (3.5 Star)
Portland
Pacific Source (4 Star)
San Antonio
United HealthCare (4.5 Star)
San Diego
Brand New Day (3.5 Star)
San Francisco
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
San Jose
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
San Mateo
Anthem (3.5 Star)
Santa Fe
Humana (4 Star)
Stockton
Alignment Health Plan (4 Star)
Source: HealthMetrix Research Inc. www.MedicareNewsWatch.com
Contact: Alan Mittermaier, President - HealthMetrix Research Inc. 614-236-8345