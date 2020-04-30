Healthpeak_Logo.jpg

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo

 By Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2020.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
949-407-0400

 

