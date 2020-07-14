IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 3883068. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through August 5, 2021, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 12, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10145906.
ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.
