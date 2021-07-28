NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthPrize, a consumer health engagement platform for people with chronic conditions, today announced the HealthPrize SaaS platform (hosted by Amazon Web Services) has once again achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that HealthPrize has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk for its healthcare clients.
"Digital health organizations like HealthPrize are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements and our clients need the highest assurance that HealthPrize takes information risk management and compliance seriously," said Jim Farrell, Chief Technology Officer, HealthPrize. "HITRUST CSF Certification reinforces HealthPrize's commitment and focus on the highest levels of security and data privacy for our clients."
HITRUST CSF Certified status aligns with HealthPrize's One-Platform vision for patient engagement: one scalable and secure technology solution that engages and educates patients across all their prescribed medications and disease states. HealthPrize's platform first achieved HITRUST CSF Certification in 2018; the current renewal extends the status into 2023. The company's technology infrastructure is built using Amazon Web Services, which enables secure, scalable and performant architecture at the forefront of technology advancement. All HealthPrize operations, data storage and recovery centers are based in the U.S.
"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that HealthPrize has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
ABOUT HEALTHPRIZE: HealthPrize works with pharma, health plans, employers and health systems to enable people with one or more chronic conditions to take control of their treatment plan, reduce their cost of care and improve their health outcomes. Built using behavioral economics, education and gamification, the HealthPrize consumer health engagement platform is proven to improve adherence by more than 50% in conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart failure, HIV and renal disease. HealthPrize is a fully secure, HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF Certified technology solution based in Norwalk, Connecticut. Learn more at HealthPrize.com.
