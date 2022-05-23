Natalia Harris and Therese Santomarco join HealthSherpa to grow their team and build their culture.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthSherpa, the largest private channel for Marketplace enrollment, today announced the appointment of Natalia Harris as SVP of People and Therese Santomarco as VP of Recruiting. Natalia Harris was previously the VP of People Operations at Eko and has a long history of implementing winning talent acquisition strategies at high-growth startups. Therese Santomarco has several years of experience in HR championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and running talent development, talent acquisitions, and the overall employee experience. She most recently built out the HR function with a strong focus on talent acquisitions as VP of People at Rocket Travel.
"We are extremely excited to bring in these two highly qualified candidates to build our People organization," said George Kalogeropoulos, CEO of HealthSherpa. "They add a wealth of experience, diversity, and a deep understanding of organizational pain points in the tech industry. They have the skills needed to create a top-notch recruiting and people organization at HealthSherpa and build our remote-first work culture."
HealthSherpa partners with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) and is one of few companies approved to use the Department of Health and Human Services' innovative Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology at the highest level, and was the first company granted approval on November 28th, 2018. HealthSherpa has grown very quickly, with the platform servicing more than 45,000 insurance agents and more than 40 insurance carriers, and the team has grown significantly within the past year.
Harris said, "I'm honored to be invited as a thought partner and leader to help strategize a clear and concise path forward to scale while leveraging HS mission and values. My primary focus is to ensure diversity and inclusion continue to be the cornerstone of people programs. I couldn't be more lucky."
Santomarco said, "I'm thrilled to be joining a mission-driven, people-first company that genuinely cares about their employees and the community they serve. HealthSherpa's commitment to DEI and how that shows up in practice has made me feel a sense of belonging from day 1 of meeting them."
About HealthSherpa
HealthSherpa is a health insurance enrollment platform that serves consumers, 40+ insurance carriers, and more than 45,000 agents. HealthSherpa only sells ACA marketplace plans, which have built-in consumer protections. Since its founding in 2014, HealthSherpa has enrolled over 9 million Americans in Affordable Care Act coverage. For more information, visit https://www.healthsherpa.com.
Divya Raghavan, HealthSherpa, 1 855.772.2663, divya@healthsherpa.com
