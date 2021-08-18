DENTON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based infectious disease laboratory company has announced the introduction of a new board of trusted, first-class advisors. These advisors will leverage their collective skills and industry expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company's executive team through its continued growth and development as an industry leading PCR laboratory and forerunner in the global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) movement.
"We are delighted to launch the Advisory Board with extraordinary healthcare leaders representing public health policy, research and clinical thought leadership in AMR, managed care and finance," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board for HealthTrackRx. "Their partnership with HealthTrackRx reinforces the vitality of the mission: leveraging PCR technology to bring clinically actionable solutions to infectious disease and antimicrobial stewardship to every patient in America. I'm excited to work with each of these pioneers in healthcare to guide HealthTrackRx's growth and to explore further opportunities to drive better health outcomes at lower cost."
Elizabeth (Liz) Canis is the former Vice President for Emerging Business and Partnerships at Anthem where she was responsible for incubating and commercializing differentiated solutions and diversifing sources of future growth through minority investments, new business models and distinctive partnerships. Prior to joining Anthem, Liz served as Ventures Lead at Savvysherpa, a health care venture capital and innovation firm. She also founded and served as CEO of The Pivot Group, where she oversaw a team of industry experts, innovators and proven executives offering strategic consulting to launch and expand a broad range of businesses. Additionally, Liz previously held various senior leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare, including Vice President of Exchange Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Liz began her career at Deloitte after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University. Liz also has a Masters in Business Administration With Distinction from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
Barry Eisenstein, M.D. is the Chief Medical Officer and former Chair of the Scientific and Business Advisory Board of CARB-X, the world's leading public-private partnership devoted to new antimicrobial drug and diagnostic development. Barry has focused his career on academia and the healthcare industry, with a concentration in infectious disease and microbiology research to drive meaningful AMR solutions and outcomes. He has served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Michigan, Vice President of Infectious Diseases Discovery and Clinical Development at Eli Lilly, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Cubist. He has edited several books on infectious diseases and microbiology and was a past editor of both Infection and Immunity (1989-96) and Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (2004-14).
Eric D. Hargan served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2017 to 2021 and Acting Secretary from 2017-2018. As Deputy Secretary, he served on the Board of Operation Warp Speed and in March 2020 launched the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund. During his most recent government service, Eric oversaw the development and approval of all HHS, CMS, and FDA regulations and significant guidance, the day-to-day operations and management of the department, and policy and strategy development. From 2003 to 2007, Eric also served at HHS in a variety of capacities, including Acting Deputy Secretary. Eric received his B.A. cum laude from Harvard University, and his J.D. from Columbia University Law School, where he was Senior Editor of the Columbia Law Review. In between tours of duty at HHS, Mr. Hargan was a law partner in healthcare regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and government relations. He also taught at Loyola Law School in Chicago, focusing on administrative law and healthcare regulations. Currently Hargan is the Founder and CEO of The Hargan Group and serves as a Fellow for Health Evolution Forum and Board Member for Alio, Tomorrow Health and University Hospitals.
Michael (Mike) Osterholm, PhD, MPH is a highly distinguished and respected international infectious disease industry expert currently serving as Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Osterholm has spent his career in government and academia with a concentration in infectious disease, public health, and infectious disease preparedness to prevent and address pandemics. In November 2020, Dr. Osterholm was appointed to President-elect Joe Biden's 13-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. From June 2018 through May 2019, he served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. Prior to this, he served in a variety of executive management roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He is a frequent consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention. He is a fellow of the American College of Epidemiology and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). In addition to his government and academia work, he is a New York Times best-selling author to several publications, abstracts and books, with his most recent 2017 book, Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs.
The primary objective for formation of the Advisory Board was to assemble some of the leading industry experts in areas of public and clinical health, technology, research and development, payor and managed markets, transactional and capital markets, lab industry, healthcare delivery, public policy, and compliance.
With the formation of the Advisory Board, HealthTrackRx will place a greater focus on the evolution of clinical diagnostic testing in the delivery of healthcare and directing continued trends within the laboratory industry towards decentralized, patient-directed testing, large-scale surveillance pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs.
About HealthTrackRx: HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, advancing healthcare through decentralized patient-directed testing, large-scale surveillance pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. In a global environment threatened by growing antimicrobial resistance, rapid diagnoses matter. HealthTrackRx sets the pace for industry-leading laboratory operations through unparalleled turnaround time, yielding insights that mobilize accurate clinical decisions. With over 20 years in the clinical laboratory industry, HealthTrackRx provides services to over 10,000 clinicians nationwide. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and follow on LinkedIn.
