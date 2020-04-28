GERMANTOWN, Md., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has opened a new fund to assist individuals who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Through this unique fund, HealthWell will provide up to $6,000 in financial assistance for 3 months following grant approval to eligible households which had annual incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level prior to being laid off or furloughed.
To qualify for a grant, the policyholder or covered member of the policy must have a diagnosis of cancer or chronic illness and must be in active treatment where disruption of therapy could cause serious, potentially life-threatening, consequences for the patient.
"Social distancing has become the new normal, requiring many businesses to make difficult decisions with regard to their operations and staff. As a result of these decisions, many individuals and families are now facing the challenge of continuing their employer-sponsored health insurance plans," said Don Liss, MD, HealthWell Foundation Board Member. "The need for patients living with cancer or other chronic illnesses to be able to continue their treatment is paramount and being able to afford to continue insurance coverage during this time can present a tremendous financial burden to these patient communities. Through HealthWell's new fund, we are hoping to ease some of that financial strain so these patients can continue to access lifesaving treatments they may otherwise forgo due to cost."
Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President, commented on the fund, "The current COVID-19 public health crisis has impacted the lives of all Americans, and these continue to be difficult and unsettling times for our nation. For patients living with cancer or other serious illnesses, forgoing treatment could have devastating, potentially life-threatening, consequences."
Ms. Zodet continued, "As many Americans now face the overwhelming reality of having to afford their health insurance premiums while being furloughed or unemployed, we are honored to be able to offer a temporary solution for individuals and families who have nowhere else to turn. Our new fund will enable these patients to continue their health insurance coverage while also ensuring that they are able to comply with their current treatment regimens."
To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's COVID-19 Insurance Premium Payment Assistance Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.
About the HealthWell Foundation
A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 70 disease areas for more than 500,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $1.6 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 33rd on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.
CONTACT:
Ginny Dunn
240-632-5309
ginny.dunn@healthwellfoundation.org