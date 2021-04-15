ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthy Companies, the leadership development company based in Arlington Virginia, USA, operating nationally and internationally, advised its clients today that it has rebranded its business to The Healthy Leader®.
The move is in line with a significant surge in interest in more holistic individual and team development approaches and digital learning programs, resulting in significant reorganization of workplaces following the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on corporate life. The company feels the timing is right to teach leaders, at all levels, how to realize their full potential by connecting the dots between personal well-being and professional performance.
"Our job is to apply all our research, global experience, psychological expertise and longevity in the market in a powerful way, enabling each person to engage with our proprietary materials, dynamic facilitators and online learning solutions. The world needs healthy leaders more than ever," said Dr. Bob Rosen, CEO of The Healthy Leader.
"In light of the pandemic, we've called upon 35 years of research and practice, operating in 55 countries, to muster our resources and capabilities to be part of what should be a tremendous reorganization period. Our future will intensify our commitment to human-centric leadership, producing personalized, evidence-based programs that help to transform executives into healthy leaders, staff into high-performance teams, and companies into healthy and sustainable ecosystems.
Nothing is static in a world of accelerating turbulence, so plotting a chart through rough waters is one we should embrace, not run from. We view leadership as a deeply personal experience where 'who you are drives what you do.' Without considering the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health, individuals and teams will disengage and burnout. The Healthy Leader is inside everyone, so we wanted to put that fact front and center" continues Bob Rosen.
The Healthy Leader will now offer five programs devoted to the new challenges faced by teams and organizations around the world: Healthy & Grounded, Healthy & Conscious, Healthy Change, Healthy Teams, and Healthy Culture. These programs will be accessible through specialized Enterprise Solutions, Coaching & Consulting work, and Online Learning.
