BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthy Directions LLC recently introduced two new supplement formulas in their popular Williams Nutrition line—Beneflex® and Beneflex® Advanced Relief (AR). The goal of these formulas is to provide substantial joint relief and improved range of motion while avoiding common drawbacks of joint supplements: stomach upset, poor results, and a dosing regimen that requires more pills per day than consumers want to take. New Beneflex and Beneflex AR provide an innovative combination of joint health nutrients in just two easy-to-swallow veggie capsules per day, and both formulas include digestive enzymes to make them easy on the stomach.
Formulated in collaboration with chiropractor and biochemist Dr. David Williams, both Beneflex supplements combine clinically validated doses of Sensoril® ashwagandha, Membrex®--a combination of NEM® eggshell membrane and Digezyme® digestive enzymes—and FruiteX-B® boron. The Advanced Relief formula adds Levagen®, a unique ingredient that works along the endocannabinoid pathway, like CBD.
"We are thrilled to introduce these two highly effective joint supplements. They eliminate the hassle of taking too many large pills per day that traditional glucosamine-based formulas require, and they won't cause stomach upset," said Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "They're also incredibly unique in that they help with more than joint discomfort and mobility. By including Sensoril ashwagandha, we're able to help relieve stress, reduce fatigue and improve quality of life. When you feel better, you want to move more…and the more you move, the better you'll feel."
Dr. Williams adds, "I've been saying it for decades, and my clinical experience proves it—the most important thing you can do to stay healthy and independent as you age is to keep moving. That's why I developed my new Beneflex supplements—to help reduce joint discomfort, improve flexibility, and give you the boost you need to keep going, making it easier to stay active. I'm particularly impressed with the recent research on Levagen® and consider it the biggest 'game changer' I've seen for joint health in a long, long time."
Beneflex and Beneflex AR have already become strong sellers in their first weeks on the market, and are available at HealthyDirections.com, through the Healthy Directions catalog, and on Amazon.
About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, is a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Briana Sinatra, ND; Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD; and Kulreet Chaudhary, MD. For more information, please visit HealthyDirections.com/About-Us
About Adaptive Health: Adaptive Health is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Nugenix®, Instaflex®, Peptiva®, Lumiday®, Dr. Sinatra®, Williams Nutrition®, Whitaker Nutrition®, LifeBiome®, and Trilane®. Adaptive Health products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit http://www.AdaptiveHealth.com.
