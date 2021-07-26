BETHESDA, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthy Directions is pleased to announce the introduction of Vision Essentials ULTRA, a breakthrough one-a-day vision supplement in its highly popular and efficacious Whitaker Nutrition line. Dr. Julian Whitaker has been widely recognized as a pioneer and leader in nutritional medicine for over 30 years, particularly in the field of eye health and vision support.
"The original Vision Essentials supplement debuted over 20 years ago, and since then our R&D team has constantly tracked clinical research and customer feedback in order to make ongoing improvements," says Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "Vision Essentials ULTRA represents the culmination of that work, and I'm so proud to finally be able to offer it to the thousands--if not millions--of people dealing with eye strain, fatigue, and stress over the implications of ever-increasing levels of blue light exposure."
Vision Essentials ULTRA contains a full 40 milligrams of clinically validated Lutemax® 2020, an advanced blend of the carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin that mimics the exact ratio of these compounds found in nature. Lutein and other carotenoids serve as a macular shield for your eyes against blue light and supercharging your macular pigment optical density or MPOD (often referred to as "internal sunglasses").
Taking vision health well beyond macular support, Vision Essentials ULTRA is the first vision formula to combine lutein with research-backed extracts Bilberon® Bilberry and Saffr'Inside™ Saffron. In a recent study, adults using digital devices for more than four hours per day saw significant improvements in eye fatigue, dryness, redness and itching, neck and shoulder stiffness, and eye moisture after taking Bilberon®. Safr'Inside™ saffron complements these benefits by promoting a better mood, regulating stress levels, and reducing occasional anxiousness. Participants in a recent study of saffron intake for over a year also anecdotally reported improved vision in low light, better contrast and color perception, better reading ability, and enhanced visual acuity.
"My team and I are incredibly impressed with the clinical results of Lutemax®, Bilberon® and Safr'Inside™ and worked closely with the scientists behind these extracts to create a comprehensive, easy-to-take formula that can benefit everyone," said Dr. Irfan Qureshi, Vice President of Research & Development for Healthy Directions. "People of all ages are starting to really feel the effects of excessive screen time and are looking for a simple solution to not only shield their eye health but also improve their quality of life," he added. "Thanks to the effective, highly-researched ingredients, Vision Essentials ULTRA can provide that relief in just one pill a day--and fill a critical void in the vision health marketplace."
Vision Essentials ULTRA also includes vitamins A and C, plus zinc and copper. These nutrients are critical for vision and macular health and were a key part of the original AREDS research that was groundbreaking for raising awareness about the importance of supplementation for eye health.
Already generating significant sales and positive feedback from consumers, Vision Essentials ULTRA is available at http://www.healthydirections.com, through the Healthy Directions catalog, and on Amazon.
About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, is a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Briana Sinatra, ND; Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD; and Kulreet Chaudhary, MD. For more information, please visit HealthyDirections.com/About-Us
About Adaptive Health: Adaptive Health is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Nugenix®, Instaflex®, Peptiva®, Lumiday®, Dr. Sinatra®, Williams Nutrition®, Whitaker Nutrition®, LifeBiome®, and Trilane®. Adaptive Health products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit http://www.AdaptiveHealth.com.
