MIAMI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers, announced today that it has acquired Healthy Partners, one of the most distinguished value-based care provider organizations in the state. The union of Cano Health and Healthy Partners means more Floridians will have access to quality care, as Cano Health continually ranks among the top health care companies in the United States.
"This is a transformational moment for our company," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, CEO of Cano Health. "With Healthy Partners joining Cano Health and becoming Florida's largest independent managed care provider, we will now have an even greater impact on the lives of patients throughout the state. Healthy Partners shares Cano Health's vision, mission, and cultural values, by treating every patient as if they were family."
With this union, Cano Health continues its rapid growth, now serving more than 90,000 patients in 61 medical centers and through more than 400 medical provider affiliates across the state. Floridians can now find Cano Health-owned facilities or affiliates in 20 counties, including newly added locations in Martin, Hardee, Brevard, Highlands, Marion, Okeechobee, Polk and St Lucie counties. In recent years, Cano Health had expanded beyond its traditional hub of Miami-Fort Lauderdale into the Palm Beach, Tampa-St. Pete and Orlando regions. Cano Health also operates in Puerto Rico and will open clinics in Texas and Nevada later this year.
"We welcome the challenge of forming a dynamic, caring national organization," said Dr. Hernandez. "What we are creating is 'America's Primary Care,' a model that will improve the quality of life in communities across the country, while reducing health care costs and forging lifelong bonds with our members."
"When a powerful vision is met with talent and passion, anything is possible," said Bob Carmerlinck, CEO of Healthy Partners. "Dr. Hernandez and I connected from day one. Our combined organizations will set the standard in the area of population health for years to come by providing the best resources for our patients, physicians, caregivers and associates as we expand nationally."
About Cano Health
Cano Health operates primary care centers and pharmacies and supports affiliated clinics in Florida and Puerto Rico that specialize in primary are for seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care is what sets it apart from competitors. In 2019, Cano Health was recognized by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation and sixth among all US companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.
About Healthy Partners
For more than 20 years, the Healthy Partners team has been bringing together health plans, physicians and patients to improve the health of seniors. An early adopter of value-based healthcare, Healthy Partners' approach to patient care recognizes the complexities of care delivery and the need for true care coordination. With a goal of helping more seniors find better ways to choose and receive quality care, the company has more than 100 affiliated medical offices throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.healthypartners.com.