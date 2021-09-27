OLDSMAR, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute®, (HWI) http://www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com, released their 2021 Disruptive Research Behavior Research Report today that focuses on ending nurse bullying and workplace incivility. HWI is the only company to offer specific products, services and training to help front line leaders deal with these often ignored, but important, issues.
Specifically, over 86% of healthcare workers in research done by the The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety 2020 indicate that, "disruptive behaviors were significantly correlated with poorer teamwork, decreased patient safety, increased emotional exhaustion, and increased depression." (https://www.jointcommissionjournal.com/article/S1553-7250(19)30392-7/pdf)
However, incivility continues because healthcare leaders simply don't know how to deal with nurse bullying or destructive behavior, so they are often ignored.
"The data indicates that leaders are not equipped with the skills and tools they need to recognize and confront disruptive behaviors, set clear expectations for professional conduct, and hold employees accountable," states Dr. Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, CSP, and Healthy Workforce Institute CEO and Founder. "In fact, only 27% of respondents in our 2021 Disruptive Behavior Research Report indicated that they felt confident in recognizing and addressing bullying in their department. However, after our training, 93% said they were doing well or had totally mastered this."
Via the HWI online virtual program, "Eradicating Bullying & Incivility: Essential Skills for Healthcare Leaders", participants complete five modules which contain interactive audio-visual lessons, action guides, monthly, live Q & A calls with other leaders from across the country, personalized coaching, and ongoing resources with practical tips they can use immediately to begin making positive changes.
Of the 430 leaders who enrolled in the course and completed both the pre- and post-tests, they improved in all five modules by:
- 68% for Holding employees Accountable;
- 67% for Getting Clear on Bullying;
- 57% for Recognizing Disruptive Behaviors;
- 55% for Confronting Disruptive Behaviors; and
- 55% for Setting Behavioral Expectations
Overall, leaders who completed the course experienced a 62% improvement.
Study results demonstrate that by heightening awareness of behaviors that undermine a culture of safety, equipping people with the skills needed to set behavioral expectations and holding employees accountable, leaders created and sustained a healthy, professional, and respectful workforce culture. These beneficial actions resulted in retention of staff, improved patient outcomes, and healthier bottom lines.
To access the complete, 2021 Disruptive Behavior Research Report, visit https://healthyworkforceinstitute.com/ebi-report/.
About The Healthy Workforce Institute
Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Dr. Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company's mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit http://www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.
