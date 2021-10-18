ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthyChildren.org, the official American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) website for parents, celebrates Halloween with their annual Spooktacular Sweepstakes event. Ten lucky participants will win $200!

Registered users of HealthyChildren.org may enter once each day during the event which runs October 22 through October 31, 2021. Winners will be announced in November 2021.

About HealthyChildren.org

The only parenting website backed by 67,000 AAP member pediatricians, HealthyChildren.org offers trustworthy, up-to-the-minute health advice and guidance for parents and caregivers, along with interactive tools and personalized content. Registered users enjoy a customized home page as well as a free monthly e-newsletter. A new Ages & Stages program offers parents of young children (as well as those who are expecting a new baby) weekly texts and/or monthly emails based on the age(s) of their child(ren). The site also offers a Find a Pediatrician service, an Ask the Pediatrician tool, a KidsDoc Symptom Checker, and more than 5,000 articles in English and Spanish.

