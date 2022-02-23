ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthyChildren.org, the official American Academy of Pediatrics website for parents, celebrates the anxiously-awaited arrival of Spring by offering registered users a chance to win a $200 gift card in the site's Spring Sweepstakes event! This event begins March 14, 2022 and ends on March 20, 2022. Participants may enter once each day during the event for seven chances to win. Two names will be drawn each day. Fourteen lucky winners will be announced on the HealthyChildren.org Facebook page as they are confirmed.

The only parenting website backed by 67,000 AAP member pediatricians, HealthyChildren.org offers trustworthy health and safety information for parents and caregivers, along with interactive tools and personalized content. Registered users enjoy a customized home page featuring articles appropriate for their children by age, as well as a free monthly e-newsletter and our newly launched Ages & Stages messaging program for new and expecting parents. The site also offers a Find a Pediatrician service, an Ask the Pediatrician tool, a KidsDoc Symptom Checker, and more than 5,000 articles in English and Spanish.

Kathy Juhl, American Academy of Pediatrics, +1 (630) 626-6392, kjuhl@aap.org

