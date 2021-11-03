HealthyLife Diagnostics Logo

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthyLife Diagnostics Covid Test collection site located in San Jose is open 7 am to 9 pm daily. 

Schedule an appointment 7 am to 1 pm, your Test results are emailed same evening, 1 pm to 9 pm, Test results before 1 pm the following day.

HealthyLife Covid Testing prices: $89 adults (18 plus); $69 students/youth (17 and under).

Many out of state labs provide Test results in 2 to 5 days causing missed flights. Several charge $150 to $400 for each PCR Tests.  Their prices are excessive for traveling families.

Schedule your Covid Tests with HealthyLife early as peak Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons are approaching.   

Remember Everyone (fully vaccinated and unvaccinated) can still become infected with Covid and spread the virus to family, friends, classmates, and coworkers.

Covid Testing and obtaining a 72-hour Negative Test result prior to visiting with others in the community and travelling will help in reducing the spread of Covid19.     

www.healthylifediagnostics.com 

HealthyLife Diagnostics Inc.  

Phone (408) 644 - 5541

