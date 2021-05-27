SOMERSET, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, has teamed up with renowned psychotherapist and best-selling author, Tom Kersting, to help others like himself with hearing loss through the #HearingGain campaign. The recently launched effort encourages those with hearing loss to realize the value of their hearing and discover how much they gain by understanding the signs of hearing loss and treating it appropriately. Kersting not only shares his personal experience with hearing loss and getting fitted for hearing aids, but will also collaborate with HearingLife to offer guidance, encourage people to tell their stories of what they gained from getting the proper care and provide resources for individuals and their loved ones who are experiencing hearing difficulty at HearingLife.com/HearingGain.
"We are excited to welcome Tom to HearingLife to help us raise greater awareness of why it's so important to take early steps to treat hearing loss, which can happen at any age," said Dean Pappous, President of HearingLife. "With research showing one in five people who would benefit from hearing aids don't use them, not to mention the physical and mental strain people feel when trying to manage untreated hearing loss, Tom's unique perspective and experiences will bring so much to this important conversation." Adds Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist and a long-time hearing aid wearer. "We're confident that as he shares his story, he will help show people what can be gained if they get tested and treated."
"As a mental health therapist and someone who has experienced hearing loss, I know how stressful it can be, especially coming to terms with it. At 45, I realized what I was missing out on and knew I had an opportunity to improve my overall quality of life by getting hearing aids," said Kersting. "It's so important to show others how much they can gain when they treat hearing loss—from renewed confidence, to reconnecting with loved ones, to the clarity of your own voice. That's why I am so proud to share my story and show how HearingLife's vision to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing care is something they've successfully done for me."
As part of the #HearingGain campaign, consumers are invited to visit HearingLife.com/HearingGain to go behind the scenes of Kersting's own hearing test and hearing aid fitting and get inspired by others' stories of hearing gain. While there, visitors can also access the following tools and resources:
- Benefits of hearing gain
- Signs of hearing loss
- Tips for Caregivers
- More information on hidden hearing loss
- Free online hearing test
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care.
About Tom Kersting
Tom Kersting is a licensed psychotherapist, retired public school counselor and the best-selling author of Disconnected: How to protect your kids from the harmful effects of device dependency. He is a regular guest expert on many television news shows including The Today Show, Fox & Friends and more. Tom has also hosted various television series for A&E Network, Food Network and National Geographic Channel, offering insights and advice about parenting, relationships, and wellness. He lectures throughout the country and is the founder and owner of Valley Family Counseling Center in Park Ridge, NJ.
