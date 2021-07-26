HEARNE, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Vani Pavan, specializing in periodontics at Hearne Family Dentistry, is the first LANAP trained specialist in Hearne, TX. Patients suffering from gum disease in Hearne, College Station, Bryan, and surrounding areas now have access to the minimally invasive LANAP® protocol with the PerioLase® MVP-7™ dental laser. The LANAP protocol is the only FDA-cleared laser treatment with scientific research demonstrating the ability to regenerate bone lost to gum disease without cutting or stitching of the gums.
"We're pleased to offer technologically advanced treatment options to help our patients retain their natural teeth. Through the LANAP protocol, we can offer patients a comfortable, laser-based surgical option without the pain or fear of traditional treatment," said Vani Pavan, BDS, MS, of Hearne Family Dentistry located in Hearne, TX. "The procedure is fast, often painless, and patients resume daily activities immediately. Patients no longer need to drive all the way to Houston, Dallas or Austin for treatment."
Gum disease is as an infection of the tissues that support the teeth, and impacts up to 85% of adult Americans. In the initial stages of the disease, gums can become red, swollen, and bleed easily. However, some patients have no symptoms at all. If the condition worsens, gums and bone that support the teeth can become seriously damaged and the teeth can become loose, fall out, or have to be removed.
Gum disease has been linked to serious systemic diseases including stroke, heart disease, Alzheimer's and certain cancers. Recent research has shown that every tooth lost to gum disease increases the risk of cognitive decline.
"Our focus is helping patients," states Dr. Pavan. "With the LANAP protocol, we can now save teeth that are otherwise hopeless. And by saving teeth, we are helping our patients lead healthier, happier lives."
The LANAP protocol offers a proven, vastly less painful, and less invasive treatment. It is also the only laser gum surgery backed with histological and clinical science. By reducing post-operative pain, the number of sessions required, and the recovery time, the LANAP treatment removes many of the reasons that so many patients hesitate to seek treatment for periodontal disease.
Schedule an appointment to discuss your options for treating gum disease at Hearne Family Dentistry by calling (979) 383-2230.
ABOUT VANI PAVAN, BDS, MS
Dr. Vani Pavan has been practicing dentistry since 2001. She completed the Post Graduate Periodontics Residency program from the University of Pennsylvania, one of the leading universities in the nation. Dr. Vani has patient-focused dental skills in providing preventive, therapeutic, surgical and comprehensive dental health care. Her advanced periodontal training included osseous surgery, crown lengthening, extraction, socket preservations, mucogingival procedures for esthetic purposes, Guided Tissue Regeneration, advanced guided bone regeneration and grafting procedures in preparation for dental implants, and now the LANAP and LAPIP protocols.
