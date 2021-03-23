PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, a leader in hospice services since 2003, has opened a new hospice inpatient center in Fort Worth, Texas, located for easy access to patients and families living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond.
The new hospice inpatient facility is designed to create a home-like environment for hospice patients in the event of a medical crisis or when caregivers need a break from their duties. Although most hospice care is provided in the home, a patient may qualify for inpatient care to control acute pain and other symptoms, or to provide a respite for caregivers.
"Our goal is to provide comfort and dignity," said Kelly Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice, "and our new inpatient center includes a full array of amenities to meet the needs of both patients and their loved ones."
The inpatient center is staffed by healthcare professionals specially trained in hospice care. The Heart to Heart Hospice interdisciplinary team consists of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and bereavement specialists. Together, they provide the specific medical, emotional, spiritual, and practical support patients and their families need.
The new facility, located at 6940 River Park Circle in Fort Worth, is convenient for patients in Fort Worth and those coming from Arlington, Mansfield, the Mid-Cities, North Tarrant County, Cleburne, and Weatherford, as well as the Dallas Metroplex.
Heart to Heart Hospice invites the community to find out more at an Open House on Tuesday, March 30, and Thursday, April 1, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. both days.
About Heart to Heart Hospice
Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 43 locations in Texas, Michigan and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.
Media Contact
Kimberly Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 9725176300, kdellinger@htohh.com
SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice