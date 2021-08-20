MANICHE, Haiti, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart International (HHI), providing lifesaving disaster relief and humanitarian aid throughout the world for nearly 30 years, is assisting injured earthquake survivors in the affected areas thanks to its Haitian medical team who has been on the ground in Haiti since 2010.
When the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince on August 14, Heart to Heart International, led by the Medical Director Dr. Laila Bien-Aimé, assembled its team of local Haitian doctors and nurses to immediately respond in the areas impacted by the earthquake. HHI has maintained a health program in Haiti since the earthquake in 2010, and was able to start treating people within 36 hours after the earthquake.
HHI has previously worked in this region of Haiti during Hurricane Matthew and has been connecting with officials and healthcare partners in the area. In addition to treating the immediate needs of the people impacted by the earthquake, the HHI medical teams are prepared for the growing threat of other illnesses that typically accompany natural disasters and inadequate sanitation as well as COVID-19.
The earthquake has left thousands of people dead and injured and destroyed homes and infrastructures including hospitals. The team has been treating patients with fractures, possible infections and other injuries as well as distributing medicine and supplies to local clinics.
"The need here in Haiti is great and a lot is unknown," said Wes Comfort, Caribbean Response and Recovery Lead. "The patients we are helping have been through so much trauma and continue to experience agony because the past few nights have been very difficult. We've had aftershocks and a tropical depression come through with rain and wind. Many people are without shelter and have injuries. Some of the areas are still unreachable because of the mudslides or simply the roads are impassable."
"We are grateful for the dedication and work of our teams on the ground and for the ongoing generosity of our supporters throughout the world," Comfort said.
From its warehouse in Lenexa, Kansas, HHI has prepared several large shipments that will go out this week including medicines, medical supplies and hygiene kits to the impacted areas.
"Preparedness is our strength, and with 30 years of experience responding to sudden onset disasters, we are ready for a crisis exactly like this earthquake," said Kim Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Heart to Heart International. "Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti who've been through so much and continue to suffer in the wake of another natural disaster. We are thankful that our experience in disaster response can provide qualified resources to help make a difference."
For donations to Heart to Heart International, a four-star rated organization by Charity Navigator, a leading independent rating agency for nonprofit financial transparency and accountability, please visit http://www.hearttoheart.org or text HHIER to 41444.
Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.2 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity and is on the "Philanthropy 400." To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.
