NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading healthcare marketing agency Heartbeat has been named to the 2021 MM+M Best Places to Work list. The exclusive MM+M listing honors agencies with exceptional cultures and communities that stand as models for the entire healthcare sector. Remarkably, this honor marks Heartbeat's third MM+M list inclusion in four years since the program's inception in 2018 and the agency's fifth consecutive year with a Best Place to Work honor, including past selections to Ad Age Best Places to Work lists in 2017 and 2021.
MM+M's annual competition was open to all US agencies, vendors, consultancies, and life science support firms focused on the healthcare space. The competition was based on an in-depth employee survey that must be completed by a portion of each company's staff. A panel of judges and experts in healthcare marketing talent recruitment were convened to work with MM+M on selecting the final winners. A total of nine agencies were selected—highlighting the best small-, mid-, and large-size agencies in the industry.
After previous selections in the mid-size category, this year Heartbeat was selected in the large agency category—a testament to the firm's significant growth over the past few years, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Widely known for its passionate devotion to company culture, Heartbeat has maintained its dedication to cultivating a uniquely rewarding workplace experience and has committed to establishing itself as the model for diversity, equality, and inclusion in advertising. The agency continues to boast some of the highest diversity, employee satisfaction, and retention rates in the industry, all factors contributing to its continued success in annual Best Place to Work competitions.
"Employees feel respected and appreciated at a company that recently doubled its health-and-wellness benefit for staffers and offers unlimited vacation days and a 'Work From Wherever, Forever' policy," according to MM+M officials. "The company also wins big for advancement opportunities, investment in employee development and training and interest in employee well-being."
"No matter how much time a person spends in our community—two years or ten—we want that time to be invaluable and enjoyable. A time of career growth and relationship-building amongst a fellowship of people who truly see and hear one another, and who lift each other up to be better than they were when they started," said Nadine Leonard, Heartbeat President and Executive Planning Director. "That's why we're dedicated to cultivating a rich, vibrant, respectful community with a focus on intentional, yet bespoke, career planning that sparks not only better work, but healthier, happier people."
More information about Heartbeat's selection, as well as the full MM+M Best Places to Work 2021 list, can be found on mmm-online (https://www.mmm-online.com/best-places-to-work/best-places-to-work-2021/).
ABOUT HEARTBEAT
Heartbeat is a full-service agency for healthcare Challenger Brands. Challengers are playing a high-stakes game—they must battle behemoth market leaders, upend ingrained treatment habits, or transform a "me-too" product into "yes-please."
The agency is known for serving up distinctive strategies and differentiating approaches, ensuring clients' market positions are uniquely owned. Heartbeat designs its organization around a "100% Integration" model, housing media, strategy, med comms, creative, technology, and even point of care/population health under the same roof for the tightest, most integrated campaigns possible. It prices work based on outcomes, not outputs. Its innovative model delivers not only alignment, but also powerful orchestration, greater efficiency, and maximum impact for every dollar spent—all the necessary elements for Challengers to triumph.
That's the philosophy. Here are the creds: nearly 300 employees between NYC & LA; 6 agency leaders with decades of tenure; a pile of awards from the likes of the MANNYs, MM+M Awards, OMMAs, and Clios; an industry-leading commitment to diversity and inclusion (with a Med Ad News D&I Champion nod to match); and a President who dared to be quoted as follows: "We celebrate people who stand up and say, 'You know what? This is dumb.'" Damn straight.
