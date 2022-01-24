NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading healthcare marketing agency Heartbeat has been named to the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 List, ranking third overall in the large agency category. It's the second consecutive year, and third overall, that Heartbeat has been named to the prestigious Ad Age listing.
Heartbeat has firmly established itself over the past decade as one of the premier organizations for culture and employee experience, as this latest honor marks the company's sixth straight year with a workplace award from a major industry publication. In addition to previous Best Places to Work selections from Ad Age (2017, 2021), Heartbeat is also a three-time selection to the MM+M Best Places to Work List (2018, 2019, 2021), and was named a Diversity & Inclusion Champion by Med Ad News in 2020.
Ad Age's Best Places to Work awards program is an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. The winners are 50 stand-out companies in advertising, marketing, and media that have excelled over the past year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened, and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work and at home.
As part of the selection process, employers are asked to submit a detailed report on their demographics, policies, practices, philosophies, and core values, while employees participate in a confidential survey that measures how their employer performs in the key areas they care most about. Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on seven official satisfaction areas, including pay, benefits, culture, environment, perks, employee development, and employee engagement.
With Ad Age's list in its 13th year, it remains rare for healthcare-focused agencies to be included—a feat that Heartbeat has now accomplished multiple times, including in 2021 when it was one of only four healthcare marketing agencies to be named, and now in 2022 when it was one of six in the 50-company class.
Widely known for its passionate devotion to company culture, Heartbeat has maintained its dedication to cultivating a uniquely rewarding workplace experience and has committed to establishing itself as the model for diversity, equality, and inclusion in advertising. The agency continues to boast some of the highest diversity, employee satisfaction, and retention rates in the industry—all factors contributing to its continued success in annual Best Place to Work competitions.
"Every moment matters. It's a simple mantra that informs all our cultural decisions and community programs. And when you talk to any Heartbeater, you'll find it's also contagious," noted James Talerico, Heartbeat's President and Executive Creative Director. "In every interaction, from first interview to fifth anniversary, we take care to recognize and celebrate the unique perspective and potential of each person in our community, and to ensure that professional and personal growth is at the core of the Heartbeat experience."
More information about Heartbeat's selection to the Ad Age Best Places to Work program and the full 2022 list can be found at https://adage.com/article/best-places-work/2022-best-places-work-heartbeat/2392581.
ABOUT HEARTBEAT
Heartbeat is a full-service agency for healthcare Challenger Brands. Challengers are playing a high-stakes game—they must battle behemoth market leaders, upend ingrained treatment habits, or transform a "me-too" product into "yes-please."
The agency is known for serving up distinctive strategies and differentiating approaches, ensuring clients' market positions are uniquely owned. Heartbeat designs its organization around a "100% Integration" model, housing media, strategy, med comms, creative, technology, and even point of care/population health under the same roof for the tightest, most integrated campaigns possible. It prices work based on outcomes, not outputs. Its innovative model delivers not only alignment, but also powerful orchestration, greater efficiency, and maximum impact for every dollar spent—all the necessary elements for Challengers to triumph.
That's the philosophy, here's the creds: nearly 300 employees between NYC & LA; 6 agency leaders with decades of tenure; a pile of awards from the likes of the MANNYs, MM+M Awards, OMMAs, and Clios; an industry-leading commitment to diversity & inclusion (with a Med Ad News D&I Champion nod to match); and a President who dared to be quoted as follows, "We celebrate people who stand up and say, 'You know what? This is dumb.'" Damn straight.
