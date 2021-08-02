NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Healthcare advertising agency Heartbeat is proud to announce the selection of James Talerico, Heartbeat's President and Executive Creative Director, for inclusion in 2021's PharmaVOICE 100.
Since 2005, this prestigious honor has recognized 100 professionals each year across the life-sciences industry who inspire their colleagues and challenge their fields through innovation, creativity, leadership, and business acumen. Billed as a list of "the most inspiring individuals in the industry," James will join an elite group of alumni from all parts of the life-sciences business continuum; his former colleague and friend, Heartbeat Founder Bill Drummy, is also a PharmaVOICE 100 honoree, and received PharmaVOICE's elite Red Jacket Award—a distinction earned by a small subset of PharmaVOICE 100 honorees.
PharmaVOICE is a respected industry publication serving as a resource for life-science executives and other healthcare-service professionals. Their staff judges potential PharmaVOICE 100 candidates on their demonstrated leading-edge creativity, their skill at developing and motivating talent, how they've contributed to innovation and breakthroughs in their business, and how they've positively impacted both their companies and the life-sciences industry at large.
James joins the PharmaVOICE 100 as an already highly decorated creative talent and industry leader. He was named a DTC Perspectives Agency Vanguard in 2017, and, alongside clients, his creative teams at Heartbeat have hoisted more than 250 major creative advertising awards for agency work.
He has long been recognized by peers as a skillful, compassionate leader with exemplary creative vision and dedication to lasting social impact. Under James's guidance—alongside his partner, Nadine Leonard (President and Executive Planning Director)—Heartbeat has scaled significantly, supporting healthy business growth and talent development without any loss of the agency's famously robust company culture. This commitment to creating and preserving one of the most enriching, unique workplace cultures in our industry is reflected in many of the culture-oriented awards the agency has won during James's tenure. Heartbeat has been included in highly competitive "Best Place to Work" lists from either Ad Age or MM+M magazine for 4 consecutive years and was recently recognized as a "Diversity & Inclusion Champion" by the Med Ad News MANNY Awards.
Heartbeat is immensely proud to work with a leader of James Talerico's caliber and wholeheartedly congratulates him for this well-deserved honor.
Find out more about James's inclusion in the PharmaVOICE 100 and read PharmaVOICE's exclusive interview with him in the August/September issue of the publication, available digitally here.
ABOUT HEARTBEAT
Heartbeat is a full-service agency for healthcare Challenger Brands. Challengers are playing a high-stakes game—they must battle behemoth market leaders, upend ingrained treatment habits, or transform a "me-too" product into "yes-please."
The agency is known for serving up distinctive strategies and differentiating approaches, ensuring clients' market positions are uniquely owned. Heartbeat designs its organization around a "100% Integration" model, housing media, strategy, med comms, creative, technology, and even point of care/population health under the same roof for the tightest, most integrated campaigns possible. It prices work based on outcomes, not outputs. Its innovative model delivers not only alignment, but also powerful orchestration, greater efficiency, and maximum impact for every dollar spent—all the necessary elements for Challengers to triumph.
That's the philosophy. Here are the creds: 275+ employees between NYC & LA; 6 agency leaders with decades of tenure; a pile of awards from the likes of the MANNYs, MM&M Awards, OMMAs, and Clios; an industry-leading commitment to diversity and inclusion (with a Med Ad News D&I Champion nod to match); and a President who dared to be quoted as follows: "We celebrate people who stand up and say, 'You know what? This is dumb.'" Damn straight.
