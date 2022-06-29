New office in Schaumburg, IL will support recent and projected staffing increases for leading ECG core lab provider
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HeartcoR Solutions, a leading ECG Core Lab provider that delivers 'round the clock clinical research for cardiac safety studies to pharmaceutical, medical device, and CROs worldwide, announced today that it has relocated from Algonquin, IL to Schaumburg, IL to accommodate recent and projected growth.
The new HeartcoR office, which is located at 1933 North Meacham Road, Suite 300, is home to the company's team of highly trained and certified ECG technicians, data and IT experts, and clinical operations team. The company, which currently employs 35 people, expects to hire an additional 15 people in 2022, with continued growth expected into 2023.
HeartcoR Solutions provides state-of-the-art ECG recording and telemetry devices to deliver cardiac safety data for life sciences and pharmaceutical businesses. The technology HeartcoR deploys is backed by certified cardiology technician analysis of ECG data, electrophysiologist overreading, validated data set delivery, and 24/7 customer and participant technical support in more than 30 languages.
"HeartcoR Solutions is the ideal core lab partner for early and late-stage cardiac safety trials," said John Icardi, president and COO, HeartcoR Solutions. "With the growth of our team and facilities, we are poised to support the rapid advancement in pharmaceuticals and medical devices for the healthcare and life sciences industries for years to come."
To learn more about HeartcoR Solutions, visit http://www.HeartcoRSolutions.com.
About HeartcoR Solutions
Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, HeartcoR Solutions is a leading-edge ECG core lab providing 24/7 research and clinical trial management services to pharma, medical device and CRO companies worldwide. HeartcoR delivers non-invasive cardiovascular safety services required for new drug and medical device marketing applications reviewed by global regulatory authorities. Learn more at http://www.heartcorsolutions.com. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
