DAPHNE, Ala., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy®, LLC, a Daphne, Alabama-based technology company providing video apps to multiple industries, today announced the availability of its SalesMail® video messaging app for free to senior care corporate executives in the United States and Canada.
Senior care leaders with C-Suite and V.P.-level titles can request their free SalesMail app at heartlegacy.com/free.
SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone or desktop for a variety of communications. During interruptions to business operations, senior care leaders can use SalesMail to send personalized video communications in order to:
- Maintain highly-personal connections with families despite visitation constraints.
- Keep pipelines full while community tours are postponed.
- Send personalized video introductions, follow-ups, and video tours.
- Enhance internal communications while travel restrictions are in effect.
- Keep families and staff updated with important announcements.
"We're facing an unprecedented situation right now, and we felt it was essential to do our part in assisting senior care leaders amidst extremely challenging circumstances. Our SalesMail video messaging app is available for free to senior care corporate executives as they adapt to a new environment. Those interested should reach out to us this month, and we'll handle it from there," says Walt Armentrout, HeartLegacy CEO and Founder.
Leaders who supplement correspondence with video find that recipients better comprehend the information that is being shared and pay closer attention to it. More importantly, video communication helps families and teams feel closer to leadership and to the organization, thus delivering peace of mind and improving family and employee experiences.
In addition to senior care organizations, recruiters and sales professionals in several verticals use SalesMail to get face-to-face with prospects despite not being there in person; overcome lead deficits due to conference cancellations; build strong relationships with new hire candidates; engage remote employees; and much more.
SalesMail is ideal for all businesses operating in, or shifting to, a virtual work environment.
Senior care leaders can visit heartlegacy.com/free to request their free SalesMail app.
Recruiters, direct sales professionals, and all other verticals can find info and request a demo at mysalesmail.com.
About HeartLegacy
HeartLegacy, LLC, specializes in video applications for businesses in senior care, recruiting, technology, and various vertical markets. HeartLegacy's video apps help businesses generate leads, build strong relationships, close deals faster, and keep target audiences engaged. To learn more about HeartLegacy's portfolio of senior care solutions, please visit heartlegacy.com.
About SalesMail
SalesMail is developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video apps for businesses in senior care, recruiting, technology, and various vertical markets. Learn more at mysalesmail.com.
Contact
Reid Gilbert
Marketing Director
reidg@heartlegacy.com