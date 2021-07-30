WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.(Picis) is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Kreker as the new Vice President of Customer Support.
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the amazing Picis team again. In my two years as Picis' Controller, I saw first-hand this team's commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior customer service," Kreker shared. "I'm looking forward to getting to know our clients and to working with this dynamic team to continuously improve our user experience. I hope that my experience in process improvement and passion for customer advocacy will allow me to effectively support our clients in harnessing the full potential of our solution."
Kreker comes from a background in accounting and finance. After five years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she completed her CPA designation, she joined Harris in January 2018 as a controller in the health care group, supporting several business units, including Picis. Heather then transitioned to the Vice President of Support Services role at Harris Affinity.
"Heather brings a passion for customers and staff as well as a deep understanding of Harris financial discipline to our team. Her experience and expertise will add tremendous value to Picis," commented Marcus Perez, Senior Executive Vice President. "Her accounting background and experience as a user of financial software solutions will help to ensure customers receive high quality support in order to maximize their financial potential."
About Picis Clinical Solutions
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of innovative clinical information solutions that enable rapid and sustained delivery of clinical documentation and financial and operational results in emergency departments, surgical suites and intensive care units — life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. A wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation headquartered in Wakefield, MA, Picis has licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals in 18 countries.
