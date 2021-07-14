WILMINGTON, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year's MD&M West | Medical Design & Manufacturing Event― the medical technology industry's largest expo. The event serves to connect suppliers, buyers and innovative thinkers, allowing them to jointly create powerful solutions and life-changing medical devices. Heilind will be showcasing a variety of components from leading product manufacturers like JAE, Molex and TE Connectivity.
"Heilind is very excited to be exhibiting at MD&M West," said Eric Van Poppelen, Branch Manager, Heilind Electronics. "Our technical sales and service team looks forward to meeting with engineers and members of the supply chain from the medical device industry. Heilind's deep and broad product offering in connectors and sensors assists in improving product design and ensures continuity of supply for our customers."
Heilind Electronics works with companies of all sizes in the medical field, from start-ups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #887 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from August 10 through 12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
