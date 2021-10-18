LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relieve sore muscles with customizable precision. HellaRoller, an expandable muscle roller, launches to consumers today.
Traditional foam rollers are effective tools for loosening muscles and relieving soreness. While there are some features including textured surfaces and varying lengths, it can be difficult to achieve targeted relief. Traditional rollers aren't enough, especially when navigating around the spine.
HellaRoller was created to provide an adjustable solution for every body type. From broad shoulders to petite torsos, HellaRoller's expandable core provides room for the spine and enables users to achieve targeted relief.
"Muscle pain, and back pain in particular, are huge problems that too many people face," said Ken Frei, co-founder and CEO of HellaRoller. "Anyone who's ever had tension or pain in a hard-to-reach spot on their back knows how creating space for the spine would provide relief deeper in the muscles. HellaRoller expands and adjusts to backs and spines of any size—no more one-size-fits-all."
The global foam roller market is valued at $259 million and is expected to continue growing to more than $280 million by 2024. While there are a number of options available to consumers, most options differ in textures, densities and materials used. They don't take into consideration a person's size or customized relief.
The key to HellaRoller is an expandable core that allows users to set the rollers closer or further apart. Twist and pull the core to space the roller wheels out. Muscles are rolled out on one of three sets of interchangeable wheels: Standard, Precision and Rocky. Standard wheels provide a firm, yet cushioned flat surface for standard rolling needs. The patented precision wheels feature a raised ridge for deeper pressure, and the Rocky wheels are highly textured to dig into muscles. Each wheel attaches to the core with a simple click, and additional wheels can be added to create larger surface areas.
Each HellaRoller comes with an expandable core and two standard roller wheels and is available to pre-order starting at $60. The Precision and Rocky rollers are available as add-ons starting at $29. To learn more and pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/hellaroller.
About HellaRoller
HellaRoller believes that serious pain needs the right tools to achieve relief. Whether sidelined by injury or pain associated with poor posture, rolling out muscles is an effective way to feel better. HellaRoller was created in response to the one-size-fits "all" foam rollers on the market. With an expandable core, the interchangeable roller wheels provide targeted relief where it's needed leaving space for the spine. For more information, visit https://hellaroller.com/.
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, HellaRoller, 9802397982, lauren@hellaroller.com
SOURCE HellaRoller