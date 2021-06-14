MISHAWAKA, Ind., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REAL Services offers services in 12 counties across Northern Indiana. They provide caregiver support, household assistance, transportation, nutritious meals to homebound individuals and much more. This year, they celebrated 55 years of service.
REAL Services hosted its 25th Annual Age of Excellence Luncheon on May 5, 2021, at The Century Center in South Bend, IN. The luncheon honors caregivers and support organizations. Over 200 nominees were "celebrated for their commitment, dedication and help to those in our community who need it the most – the elderly and low-income individuals." Nominees must live or work in one of the Indiana counties served by REAL Services.
Hellenic Senior Living of Mishawaka was nominated for Business of the Year for being, "A business that displays a strong commitment to the elderly."
To qualify for Business of the Year, someone nominates the facility to REAL Services. Then REAL Services Board of Directors select the winners based on who they feel has made the biggest difference in the lives of senior citizens for the year. There is only one winner per year.
REAL Services sponsors and presents the awards.
Media Contact
Megan Altmyer, Gardant Management Solutions, 815-935-1992, megan.altmyer@gardant.com
SOURCE Hellenic Senior Living of Mishawaka