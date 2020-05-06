CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 1, 2020, Help at Home, a leading U.S. provider of home care and community-based services in 13 states, announced that it had launched the Help at Home Cares Fund, a new fund created to make financial relief available for its caregivers and administrative team members—now and ultimately beyond the pandemic. Help at Home is launching the fund with a contribution of up to $1 million.
Those who provide home health, home care, and other community-based services are among the nation's essential care providers. These caregivers, and the administrative teams who support them, are counted on by some of the country's most vulnerable citizens, including seniors and people with disabilities, to support their health and well-being.
"Despite this, these workers are often the forgotten ones on the frontlines of care," says Help at Home Chief Executive Officer Paul Mastrapa. "But just as our caregivers and administrative team members continue to work together to support individuals and families in need, with the launch of this new fund, we can show that we remain united in supporting them."
The physical, emotional, and financial hardship caused by COVID-19 has been immense, and many caregivers have been greatly impacted by the crisis. Their hardships have occurred for a variety of reasons, including suspension of services by clients due to fears of the coronavirus or the inability to find personal childcare support for children at home due to school closures.
The financial support available through the Help at Home Cares Fund will assist eligible employees in the form of anonymous grants. The grants can be used for an employee's immediate needs like food, clothing, or medical expenses, caused by unexpected financial emergencies related to the coronavirus.
"The Help at Home Cares Fund makes it possible for us to pool company, employee, and outside individual contributions so we can support our team members in need," says Mastrapa. "Together, we can help ensure access to emergency financial support and temporary relief for our valued Help at Home caregivers and administrative team members, especially now as they continue to serve on the frontlines of this pandemic."
For those who are interested in making a donation to the fund, please visit Help at Home at www.helpathome.com and select "Giving Back."
About Help At Home, LLC
Founded in 1975, Help at Home is a leading U.S. home care provider delivering in-home care to seniors and persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides home and community-based services in 13 states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company serves approximately 67,000 clients through 155 locations with 28,000 caregivers. Help At Home operates as Oxford Healthcare, Excel Companion Care, Coastal Home Care, and Altrus in certain markets and has a long history of quality care to the clients it serves. For more information, please visit www.helpathome.com.
