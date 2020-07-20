CHICAGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, LLC, a national home care provider headquartered in Illinois that delivers in-home care to seniors and people with disabilities, announced that its subsidiaries Coastal Home Care and Altrus, two home and community-based companies in Georgia, would be officially changing their names to Help at Home, LLC, effective July 1, 2020.
Coastal Home Care and Altrus have roots in Georgia that extend for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Savannah, the companies serve clients through Medicaid, private pay, long-term insurance, and Veterans Affairs programs.
Coastal Home Care supports elderly and disabled clients with a variety of services, including companions and homemakers, personal care, development disabilities support, skilled nursing, and care management and assessment.
"Altrus provides group and family model residential services for the frail elderly and developmentally disabled throughout Georgia," says Shane Wellman, regional vice president, Coastal Home Care and Altrus. "Our community-based services provide Georgians of all ages with the opportunity to receive quality care in an assisted living home environment."
"Coastal Home Care and Altrus joined Help at Home in 2019, so we already identify ourselves as 'a Help at Home Company,'" says Jana Feiler, regional vice president, Coastal Home Care and Altrus. "By rebranding to the Help at Home name, we will be more unified in how we represent our home and community-based care offerings and expertise to our clients."
"By operating under one name, we can increase customer awareness of the Help at Home brand as a leading provider of care and support solutions, not just in the Georgia service area, but throughout the country," says Help at Home Chief Executive Officer Paul Mastrapa. "This important transition also allows us to be more inclusive of all of our employees and the services we provide to our clients."
"Coastal Home Care and Altrus will begin utilizing the Help at Home name and logo immediately," says Jesse Petrea, Coastal Home Care and Altrus' regional vice president, Sales & Marketing. "In addition, the companies' rebranding under the Help at Home name has been shared with current clients and vendors in our service areas, with reassurance that, while our names are changing, our locations and customized care offerings by trained homemakers, nursing assistants, and registered nurses will remain the same."
About Help at Home, LLC
Founded in 1975, Help at Home is a leading U.S. home care provider delivering in-home care to seniors and persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides home and community-based services in 13 states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company serves approximately 67,000 clients through 155 locations with 28,000 caregivers. Help at Home previously operated as Oxford HealthCare, Excel Home Care, Coastal Home Care, and Altrus in certain markets and has a long history of quality care to the clients it serves. For more information, please visit www.helpathome.com.
