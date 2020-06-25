CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, LLC, a national home care provider headquartered in Illinois that delivers in-home care to seniors and people with disabilities, announced that its subsidiary Oxford HealthCare, a home care company operating throughout Alabama and Mississippi, would be changing its name to Help at Home, LLC, effective June 1, 2020.
Since 1975, Oxford HealthCare has provided a full range of community-based support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ensuring their needs are met within the communities where they live, work, and play.
"Oxford HealthCare joined Help at Home in 1997, and we have long identified ourselves as 'a Help at Home Company,'" says Debbie Garner, Regional Vice President. "By rebranding to the Help at Home name, we will be better able to promote our home care offerings and expertise under a single, unified name," says Jana Feiler, Regional Vice President.
"By operating under one name, we can increase customer awareness of the Help at Home brand as the leading national provider of care and support solutions, not just in the Alabama and Mississippi service areas, but throughout Help at Home's entire geographic footprint," says Help at Home Chief Executive Officer Paul Mastrapa.
Oxford HealthCare will begin utilizing the Help at Home logo and name immediately. The company's rebranding has been shared with current clients and vendors in its service areas, with reassurance that, while its name is changing, its locations and customized care offerings by trained homemakers, nursing assistants, and registered nurses would remain the same.
About Help at Home, LLC
Founded in 1975, Help at Home is a leading U.S. home care provider delivering in-home care to seniors and persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides home and community-based services in 13 states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company serves approximately 67,000 clients through 155 locations with 28,000 caregivers. Help at Home operates as Oxford HealthCare, Excel Home Care, Coastal Home Care, and Altrus in certain markets and has a long history of quality care to the clients it serves. For more information, please visit www.helpathome.com.
