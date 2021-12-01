CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care, announced today that Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Home Care Conference on December 7, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern time.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (50,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman                          

VP of Public Relations

Ktrenaman@helpathome.com 

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home

