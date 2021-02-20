ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helping parents to identify and understand developmental delay in their child is crucial in ensuring children receive the necessary intervention and support as fast as possible. The earlier this intervention is made, the better the potential outcome for the child.
Being concerned about a child's development and the potential for delay is something that occupies the minds of many parents and for good reason. Developmental delay is one of the major issues affecting young children as they grow. In the US, over 16.7% of children will experience some form of developmental delay. The majority of these will catch up with their development, in some cases with, and in some cases without intervention.
Developmental delay may be present in any one of the different aspects of a child's development. These include their physical development (gross and fine motor skills), their social and emotional development, their cognitive (thinking and learning skills), and their speech and language development (communication and comprehension included).
For many parents every step of their child's development may be fraught with concerns- Why is my child not crawling yet? When should my child be able to walk independently? Is my child using enough words to speak? Why does my child not seem interested in playing with others? These are just some of the questions concerning parents in regards to their child's development.
However, in some instances, developmental delay, especially if it affects different areas of a child's development and if it does not correct itself within a certain amount of time, may be a symptom of something that requires further investigation.
Developmental delay can also be a symptom of a genetic syndrome. Developmental delays may be linked to genetic syndromes or rare diseases as a symptom. These can include Downs syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, and Williams syndrome.
Understanding if developmental delay in a child is the symptom of a genetic syndrome or rare disease has traditionally been a long and drawn-out process, fraught with misdiagnosis. Many families find themselves stranded in a diagnostic odyssey for years.
However recent advancements in AI and facial recognition screening technology are revolutionizing the field of genetic analytics and telegenetics and in the process helping concerned parents receive answers about their child's health and potential conditions faster than ever.
For parents with persistent concerns about their child's development, genetic analysis can help start parents on their journey to finding the answers about their child in order to improve their health outcomes and long term quality of life.
FDNA Telehealth offers a telegenetics platform that uses facial recognition technology to provide accurate and fast genetic analysis, from just a single photo while at the same time helping to connect patients to a broad network of genetic counselors and geneticists for more in-depth analytics. All from the comfort of their own home.
