Helsinn and MEI Pharma Announce Updated Clinical Data from the Phase 2 Study Evaluating Pracinostat in Combination with Azacitidine in Patients with High/Very-high Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

- Data to be Featured in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual 2020 Virtual Scientific Program on May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT -