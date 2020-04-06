HEMA Biologics(TM) Announces FDA Approval of SEVENFACT® [coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw] for Treatment and Control of Bleeding Episodes Occurring in Adult and Adolescent Hemophilia A and B Patients with Inhibitors

-- First new bypassing agent approved for the treatment and control of bleeding episodes in hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors in over 2 decades -- Median number of infusions required to achieve bleeding control in the first 12 hours was 1 (225 mcg/kg) or 2 (75 mcg/kg)