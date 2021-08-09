NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemostats and tissue sealants market size is expected to increase by USD 1.50 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers information on the market positioning of various vendors including Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Co. (US), CryoLife Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corp. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Teleflex Inc. (US).
The hemostats and tissue sealants market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries.
The hemostats and tissue sealants market is segmented by product (hemostats, tissue sealants and adhesives, and fibrin sealants) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The technological advances and new product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- CryoLife Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Biosurgery Market - Global biosurgery market is segmented by product (soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, bone graft substitutes, surgical sealants, and adhesives, and adhesion barriers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Global Breast Reconstruction Market - Global breast reconstruction market is segmented by product (breast implants and tissue expanders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tissue sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fibrin sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by product
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
