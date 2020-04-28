DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HempFusion® ("the Company"), a leading CBD and dietary supplements Company is pleased to announce, in partnership with Verdant Oasis, the donation of 1,000 bottles of HempFusion's Stress CBD Capsules formulated with ashwagandha, a unique botanical scientifically studied to support the body during occasional stress to front line workers in New York City.
"This idea was originally inspired by the CEO of Verdant Oasis, Beata Jedrzewska, by asking the question 'what more can we do to support those that so selflessly give themselves to help all of us?'" stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., Co-CEO of HempFusion. "From there the collaboration between HempFusion and Verdant Oasis began with Carl Germano C.N.S, C.D.N., Vice President of Verdant Oasis, Chris Kilham 'The Medicine Hunter' and the HempFusion team. Our goal was simple, provide free nutritional products to the selfless frontline medical workers in New York City", continued Mitchell.
"We have been looking for ways to support our frontline heroes as we recognize the enormous sacrifices these individuals are making on a daily basis for our safety," stated Ian deQueiroz, Co-CEO of HempFusion. "We hope this inspires others to give and we encourage everyone to find ways to help during these unprecedented times," continued deQueiroz.
The ongoing demands of frontline healthcare work includes extraordinary stress, and New York City has been hit particularly hard. This donation between HempFusion and Verdant Oasis aims to support these frontline workers during these unprecedented times.
"We would like to thank all of the workers in the medical profession, hospital staff, first responders and more who are working around the clock to save lives and take care of others during this challenging time," stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., Co-CEO of HempFusion. "If you are a frontline worker outside of the NYC area, please stay tuned as we are working on something for you in the near future", continued Mitchell.
Starting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 frontline medical workers and first responders including; hospital staff, and all other frontline workers can access their free HempFusion product while supplies last by showing their employment ID at Willner Chemest, located 100 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017, United States from 8:45 AM to 5:00 PM Monday to Friday and from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturdays.
