DENVER, Colo., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HempFusion® ("the Company"), a leading dietary supplements company focused on products that contain Hemp/CBD in the United States with distribution of its family of brands to approximately 4,000 retailers across 47 states, is pleased to announce the sponsorship and participation in ValidCare's scientific study that addresses the Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") previous questions about CBD products. ValidCare will be conducting a human trial and study to determine if daily use of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD or CBD isolate has any impact on the human liver. HempFusion is one of ten select CBD companies sponsoring and participating in ValidCare's ground breaking study.
"We are excited that HempFusion is one of the select companies participating in this study as they have demonstrated leadership in regulatory compliance and concern for consumer safety," stated Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ValidCare. "What makes this study unique is we are capturing real world evidence from real consumers, specifically on how they use CBD products and how their bodies react to those products, particularly with respect to liver safety. We believe this real world evidence is important to the FDA and could be used to guide policy moving forward," continued McCarthy.
ValidCare expects the study to begin in the third quarter of 2020 and targets completion by the end of the year. The third-party scientific data generated from the companies participating in this study is intended to address some of the FDA's specific requests about CBD products.
"We are incredibly proud to participate in ValidCare's study and help advance scientific research surrounding CBD", stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., Co-CEO of HempFusion. "As a Company, we are built on a foundation of regulatory compliance as well as consumer safety and participation in this study helps establish HempFusion as a leader in the global CBD industry", continued Mitchell.
ABOUT HEMPFUSION
HempFusion is a premium wellness company featuring dietary supplements including hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") with distribution of its family of brands to approximately 4,000 retailers across 47 US states. The Company strives to maintain the highest level of compliance in the industry. HempFusion's wide variety of 25+ CBD products with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and other constituents are sourced from quality phytocompounds manufactured under cGMP standards designed to attain efficacy and safety. HempFusion's primary focus is formulating and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines with various delivery methods, across multiple distribution platforms. The Company's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Panoramic Full-Spectrum Hemp Complex™ and are available through independently owned and national chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com.
ABOUT VALIDCARE
Validcare provides clinical research outsourcing (CRO) and consumer intelligence solutions for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and life sciences industries. Validcare's proprietary platform supports virtual research powered by real world evidence (RWE). This includes self reported consumer data to deliver insights that help improve research, regulations, product development and consumer health. For more information, visit http://www.validcare.com or call 844-825-4322.